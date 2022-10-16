There are conflicting reports about the death of the notorious wild bullock of Comara on the Upper Macleay, with several sources naming the successful hunter as Ned (Edward William) Dwyer, an accomplished horseman.
The curled horns of the unfortunate beast had grown inwards into its eye sockets, causing blindness.
It compensated for its lack of sight however by developing a remarkable sense of smell. It could scent a man long before he could see the beast.
Establishing the position of the intruder by this uncanny sense, the animal would lower its head and charge at full speed.
Edward Patrick Dwyer was born in Tipperary, Ireland in 1840 and emigrated to Australia in 1861 in the Queen Bee with his widowed mother Mary and older sister Bridget.
He married Ellen Kearney in Sydney in 1862 and shortly afterwards joined the NSW Police Force where he became the first policeman at Tamworth.
At Uralla in 1870, Edward was involved in the shooting of the bushranger Captain Thunderbolt, alias Fred Ward. Captain Thunderbolt was an escaped criminal, who broke from his prison on Cockatoo Island in Sydney Harbour to live the life of a bushranger until his fatal wounding by Constable Walker.
Thunderbolt was shot at Kentucky Creek in a police ambush and Edward Dwyer was sent the following day to recover his body which he brought back to Uralla in a spring cart.
At Thunderbolt's funeral, Edward recited an impromptu epitaph on the outlaw which was received with applause.
Edward Patrick Dwyer later became an auctioneer after leaving the police force and he and Ellen raised a large and sturdy family of nine children. His three sons, including Edward William (Ned) born at Uralla in 1864, became excellent horsemen.
Ned worked as a drover at Goonoo Goonoo Station near Tamworth with his brother Michael, before moving on to Long Flat station on the Upper Macleay. He had married Bridget Bowen in Uralla in 1891 and like his parents before him they had nine children. It would have been while he was at Long Flat where Ned crossed paths with the wild bullock.
The bullock had charged wildly at Ned but had run straight into the side of a burnt tree and embedded itself in the hollow trunk. Ned was then able to despatch the long-suffering animal and the skull with horns intact was sent to the British Museum in London. The capture of that animal is also credited to Thomas Alfred Davies, manager of Long Flat station around that time.
Ned Dwyer passed away in Kempsey in October 1926, his end hastened by a broken leg sustained in a fall nine months earlier while chasing wild cattle.
Kevin Dwyer, Ned's youngest son, was also involved with horses and delivered the Macleay Argus for 25 years on horseback. Dubbed the Argus Pony Express, Kevin delivered the Argus from Pola Creek to Euroka on his old brown horse equipped with leather bags bulging with newspapers from 1923 to 1948.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.