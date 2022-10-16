The Macleay Argus

Our history: The tale of the notorious Wild Bullock of Comara

By Phil Lee
October 16 2022 - 5:00pm
The head of the wild bullock of Comara. Picture by the Macleay Argus

There are conflicting reports about the death of the notorious wild bullock of Comara on the Upper Macleay, with several sources naming the successful hunter as Ned (Edward William) Dwyer, an accomplished horseman.

