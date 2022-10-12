Talented Macleay Valley trio Beau Mainey, Cooper Petterson and Jye Woodger will all showcase their skills in Port Macquarie this weekend when the Regional Big Bash heads to the Mid North Coast.
The annual 20-over tournament was originally scheduled for Armidale, but several weeks of heavy rainfall saw organisers forced to shift the venue to the Hastings.
Mainey's selection continues an exciting progression through the cricket ranks for the 16-year-old who has also recently been selected to play in the under-18 McDonald's Country Colts carnival.
The carnival will be held in Canberra in mid-December where Mainey will represent North Coastal Zone with Petterson who also calls the Macleay home.
Mainey has also trained in the off-season with the Cricket NSW Academy Squad and he's excited for the 2022/23 season to start this weekend.
"We've got a few more opportunities this season with COVID-19 out of the way, so I'm keen to get out there and play," he said.
Mainey will play for Nulla in the newly amalgamated Two Rivers First Grade Competition that also begins this Saturday, while Petterson will represent Rovers and Woodger for South West Rocks.
Macleay Valley Cricket Association (MVCA) president Mark Smee said he's proud to have the young trio represent the Macleay.
"We always say we fight well above our weight in the Macleay; we have some terrific young cricketers here and the opportunities for them are huge these days," he said.
"We are really proud to see them all improve and more importantly play well as a team and learn all those other skills they get while in the side."
The Stingers will face the Northern Inland Bolters, Northern Rivers Rock and Coffs Coast Chargers.
It's not just in the senior grades where Mainey will look to make an impression.
Along with fellow Kempsey cricketer Harry Dowling, the duo have represented MVCA since they were nine years old.
They will once again represent the Macleay in the under-17s interdistrict competition.
"The individual honours are terrific, we always like to see that, but we also always like to see them develop as people and represent the Macleay with pride," Smee said.
"Those are the big things for us."
The Stingers will play three matches across Saturday (October 15) and Sunday, with the first match at 9.30am Saturday at Oxley Oval, Port Macquarie. The round two and three matches on Sunday start from 9.30am and 1.30pm at Wayne Richards Park.
Stingers squad: James Hawksworth, Jye Woodger, Darren Bourke (c), Beau Mainey, Kahlan Duncan, Cooper Petterson, Bryce Cook, Ryan Bray, Jet Mason, Liam Adelt, Dan Adelt, Lee Price, Jack Stace.
