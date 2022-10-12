The Macleay Argus

Beau Mainey, Cooper Petterson and Jye Woodger selected to represent Macquarie Coast Stingers

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
October 12 2022 - 10:00pm
Macleay Valley player Beau Mainey (pictured) has been selected to represent Macquarie Coast Stingers, along with Cooper Petterson and Jye Woodger. Picture: file

Talented Macleay Valley trio Beau Mainey, Cooper Petterson and Jye Woodger will all showcase their skills in Port Macquarie this weekend when the Regional Big Bash heads to the Mid North Coast.

Journalist

