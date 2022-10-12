Port Macquarie resident Bec Benney has been working two jobs since she was 17-years-old in order to save enough for her first home.
In 2021 her dream was set to become reality when she signed a contract for an affordable land package.
However, due to numerous delays she has become one of The Sanctuary buyers facing an unexpected bill for $59,000.
The development is situated off John Oxley Drive in Port Macquarie.
The developer CW Group sent emails to impacted residents about the price increase and to notify them about the expiry of the sunset date clause in The Sanctuary contracts.
CW Group managing director Damien Gwynne said development cannot go ahead without the price increase, due to the current high inflation environment.
He said the company will be absorbing 50 per cent of the total cost increase.
"This is the maximum CW Group can pay and still proceed with the development," Mr Gwynne said.
"We understand the cost increase will exceed some of our purchasers' budgets, and we regret having to share these costs with them."
However, there have been delays to building and residents argue the price increase wouldn't have happened if construction had started sooner.
Ms Benney was driving when she saw the billboard for The Sanctuary. She enquired and was impressed the packages were affordable for her to obtain a loan and pay a deposit.
The 26-year-old signed a contract in April 2021 and was expecting the build to get underway by December 2021.
Ms Benney said notification of the price purchase increase is tough, as she was only just 'scraping in' financially to start with.
"As the interest rates go up, my lending capacity goes down," she said.
Krystal Willoughby has a young family and is currently on maternity leave.
She bought into stage three of The Sanctuary development.
Mrs Willoughby said their house has been designed and was meant to be their forever home.
However, in addition to the $59,000 price purchase increase of the land, the cost to build their dream home has also increased by over $150,000.
Mrs Willoughby said it's unlikely they'll be able to build the house they had envisioned.
If they had their time again, Mrs Willoughby said her family would have bought an existing house.
CW Group managing director Damien Gwynne said the primary reason for building delays has been due to delays in obtaining construction certificates from Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.
However, a council spokesperson said there are items associated with the Development Application (DA) consent that have not been met and/or demonstrated.
The spokesperson said these have delayed the progression of Subdivision Works Certificates (SWC's) at The Sanctuary.
"The items relate to unsuitable roundabout and subdivision stage plans that do not comply with the required conditions and regulations of the proposed development," the council spokesperson said.
However, Mr Gwynne said CW Group is currently in the process of amending the plans to meet council's latest advice regarding the roundabout and are set to be relodged by council in the next two weeks.
He said this is the third time the process has occurred.
"We have turned around council's requests as quickly as possible each time, as well as consult and request more information when their advice is unclear."
Mr Gwynne said they'll continue to work with council until they have the full suite of approvals.
The council spokesperson said staff will continue to work with CW Group to best enable the development to progress to its construction phase.
CW Group has offered to mutually rescind contracts and refund deposits in full, if people choose not to pay the additional $59,000.
"We respect that some of our purchasers cannot afford the price increase," Mr Gwynne said.
Donovan Oates Hannaford Legal principal Haydn Oriti, who is based in Port Macquarie, is an expert in commercial and property law.
"While purchasing a brand new property off the plan is incredibly appealing to potential buyers, there are risks, of which all purchasers should be made aware," he said.
"The current building market has seen an unprecedented rise in the cost of construction within the past year.
"As a result of the increased cost of building materials we are seeing, developments come to a halt unless the purchaser agrees to vary the contract."
Mr Oriti said the sunset clause is a mechanism that permits both developer and buyer to get out of an off the plan contract if, in the case of the Sanctuary, the plan of sub-division is not registered, or in the case of unit blocks the building is not completed and the strata plan registered by a stipulated date.
In 2015 the Conveyancing Amendment (Sunset Clauses) Act 2015 (NSW) (the Act) was passed by the NSW Government which aimed to increase protection for purchasers.
Mr Oriti said he couldn't comment directly about the The Sanctuary case, as it depends on each individual contract.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.