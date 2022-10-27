The Macleay Argus

Referee star Mahlia Hoskins selected as Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated October 28 2022 - 3:14am, first published October 27 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mahlia Hoskins is the Sportsperson of the Month for October. Picture by Mardi Borg.

Kempsey's latest referee sensation Mahlia Hoskins has been selected as the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month for October.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.