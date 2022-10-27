Kempsey's latest referee sensation Mahlia Hoskins has been selected as the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Month for October.
Mahlia became a level four football referee in March 2021. She went on to referee local junior games and became an Assistant Referee for senior community football throughout the 2021 season.
Her Mum, Hayley Gittoes, said Mahlia's desire to become a referee came from her love of football and her dad.
"Her dad's a referee and she's played soccer on-and-off since she was young," she said. "After a while, she didn't want to play anymore but she still wanted to be involved in soccer, so she thought she would do the training to become a referee."
Mahlia was invited to apply for Northern NSW Football's Talented Indigenous Scholarship in August 2021.
Only four scholarships were offered, two women and two men, and Mahlia was successful in gaining one.
Mahlia sat for her Level Three Theory test in 2022 at the age of 15, and only in her second year of refereeing.
She had to apply to Northern NSW Football to gain permission due to her young age and was accepted on the recommendation of senior referee Chad Uhrig and Football Mid North Coast.
Mahlia is one of the youngest female referees to reach this level on the Mid North Coast.
"She's done really well," Hayley said. "She just loves it, and I'm very proud of her."
Following her successful application, Mahlia has gone on to referee junior and senior men's and women's community football and the highest women's football level on the Mid North Coast, the Coastal League One Women.
She was a referee at the Women's State Cup in Lake Macquarie, and successfully refereed the B-grade community football women's semi-final and the B-grade community women's grand final.
Hayley said Mahlia is currently eyeing off the 2032 Olympics that is set to be held in Brisbane, Australia.
"That's her goal," she said. "She wants to referee at the Olympics, and I think with the way she's going at the moment, it is very achievable."
To nominate a local athlete for the next Macleay Sportsperson of the Month, provide detailed information on the individual's achievement and email it to mardi.borg@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
The Macleay Argus will determine the monthly and yearly winner of the award.
A Sportsperson of the Month will be decided upon in November 2022, with an additional voucher of $100 for the restaurant awarded to the winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.