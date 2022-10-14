Standing in the rain, they called out the names of the women who had come before them.
Aunty Jane Lawrence. Aunty Pam Saunders. Aunty Wilma Morcome.
These were just some of the women named who have empowered the generations before them and supported the growth of the festival.
It was a powerful moment at the Nyiirun Djiyagan Wakulda (we are all sisters as one) Women's Festival, whose theme this year was 'Remembrance'.
"We just want to stop, remember those beautiful women that have come into our lives," event organiser Aunty Rhonda Radley said.
"I think even if we just stop and remember them, that brings them close to our heart but it also keeps them alive as well.
It's important to keep telling stories about these Aunties and these amazing women because in that, we'll find strength."
The Nyiirun Djiyagan Wakulda Women's Festival hosted by Djiyagan Dhanbann (strong sister movement support group) aims to create a safe space for Aboriginal women to step into leadership roles and showcase their creativity.
It also aims to foster relationships between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal women as well as encourage connection to community.
Now in it's fifth year, the festival hosted organisations, services, businesses and attendees from both local and regional areas.
Chatham High School Aboriginal Dance group travelled from Taree to attend and perform at this year's festival.
Group leader and Chatham High School community engagement officer Hope Labutis-Mays acknowledged the importance of events like the festival.
"Young women need strong cultural connections at an early age," she said.
"It took me a long time growing up to find my identity even though I had those strong Indigenous roots.
This is just exposing these girls to those connections earlier so they're finding themselves at a younger age and excelling in everything they do because they're confident in their identity."
Aunty Rhonda said that the day was meant for generations to come together in a safe and respectful place.
"This is what builds up these young girl's cultural identity, hearing the stories from the older people," she said.
"We're trying to build...a better place for them, a cultural place for them.
"We're wanting to say to the younger ones 'be proud, don't be shame about your cultural heritage, it's all there for you,' and we just want to make sure as older women that it's all available."
