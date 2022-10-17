It is never too early to start young children on the path to being good readers. Children learn the majority of what they need to know in the first three years of life.
Recently I visited my almost five-month-old grandson and noted with awe his engagement with music, speech and books.
Our libraries run great programs to support young children in becoming confident readers.
There will be a special Storytime on the 27 October at Kempsey Library for Grandparent's Day.
Grandparents are asked to bring in their grandchildren for a fun time with songs, stories and cupcake decorating. To book in (pun intended), visit ksc.pub/grandparents
A new program to encourage reading for pre-schoolers is 1000 Books Before School.
Visit any of our Kempsey Shire Libraries to enrol your children and collect their reading chart. On this chart children record books they read and for every 100 books read, they'll get a reward.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library delivers books to all babies born in 2022 for their first five years.
To enrol your child, visit your nearest library or call 6566 3210.
Another great activity is Baby Bounce. It is for mums or dads to bring their children of up to three years to Kempsey Library.
Baby Bounce develops singing and rhyming.
It's very fun and takes place on the fourth Friday of each month at 10am.
Please visit our Shire libraries to learn more and receive help from our knowledgeable and enthusiastic staff.
For those who have not recently visited the Kempsey Library, you should find the time to check it out. You will be impressed with the new layout and especially the Koala Cottage, which offers welcoming surroundings for young readers.
