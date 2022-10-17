The Macleay Argus
Comment

Mayor Leo Hauville: The best start to reading

By Kempsey Shire Mayor Leo Hauville
October 17 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Baby Bounce introduces your child to singing and rhyming. Picture supplied

It is never too early to start young children on the path to being good readers. Children learn the majority of what they need to know in the first three years of life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.