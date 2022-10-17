Column: Learn how to turn old stuff into new things

Did you know your waste can be turned into new products? Pretty cool, right?
This National Recycling Week, Kempsey Library is hosting three workshops to show residents how this can be done.
National Recycling Week is from 1 to 13 November 2022 and the theme is waste isn't waste until it's wasted.
Join one or all of the 3 workshops to learn how to upcycle.
These free workshops will be held at the Kempsey Library:
By attending a workshop, residents will have the chance to receive a free pack of reusable produce bags to help them take one more step in reducing waste.
The workshops will be held in partnership with MidWaste Regional Waste Forum. Register now at ksc.pub/nrw
From 1 November single use plastic straws, cutlery, plates and bowls, plastic cotton buds and expanded polystyrene food containers & cups cannot be supplied. Plastic microbeads in rinse-off personal care products are also banned.
The ban will affect a range of businesses including some caterers, cafes, hairdressers and beauticians and volunteer groups who do catering or run a canteen.
There are exemptions for example in some medical situations and for people with a disability.
There are free information sessions hosted by the National Retail Association throughout October and November to help businesses transition. Book in at ksc.pub/plasticsban_nov
