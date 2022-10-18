The Macleay Argus

Port City Leagues defeat Nulla in opening round of Two Rivers first grade cricket competition

By Mardi Borg
Updated October 18 2022 - 6:48am, first published 1:00am
Despite a five-wicket defeat to Port City Leagues in the opening round of the 2022/23 cricket season, Macleay Valley Cricket Association president and Nulla player Mark Smee said the team showed "encouraging signs" as they regroup for round two.

