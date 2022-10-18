Despite a five-wicket defeat to Port City Leagues in the opening round of the 2022/23 cricket season, Macleay Valley Cricket Association president and Nulla player Mark Smee said the team showed "encouraging signs" as they regroup for round two.
While Nulla won the toss and elected to bat, they were bowled out after 77 runs.
"We didn't bat as well as we would've liked, and Port City Leagues are a good side who know how to capitalise on that," Smee said. "There are definitely things to improve on, but I think it was a good test for us first up."
Smee said it was a good combination between the Port and Kempsey sides in the newly amalgamated Two Rivers First Grade Competition that features a collaboration with the Hastings River District Cricket Association.
"It's good to have a range of different sides to play... I think having that bit of diversity and extra challenge gave people a bit of a boost... it was good to see," he said.
Rovers got their season off to a winning start at South West Rocks, defeating Frederickton by six wickets after successfully chasing down the 143 required for victory.
While Rovers won the toss and elected to bowl first, Frederickton batsman Jaimie Cooper rose to the challenge early on to claim 68 runs for his side.
However, Rovers were undeterred in their chase to victory, with Thomas Powick setting the standard with 38 runs.
Smee said it was an impressive performance for both teams.
"Frederickton played really well, Jaimie Cooper is a terrific player, and I think the team was competitive all the way through," he said.
"The Rovers would be one of the favourites in the competition, so I think Frederickton would be pretty happy with that performance."
The Regional Big Bash Twenty20 cricket tournament also went ahead in Port Macquarie over the weekend, with Beau Mainey, Cooper Petterson and Jye Woodger all proudly representing the Macleay in the Macquarie Coast Stingers squad.
Despite winning the first two rounds, the Stingers' Regional Big Bash campaign ended on Sunday with a dislocated knee to Woodger rubbing salt into the wound.
The Stingers fell 38 runs short after Coffs Harbour Chargers had compiled a challenging 2-145 off their 20 overs batting first.
"All three of them contributed well," Smee said. "It was probably our best performance for Mid North Coast in that competition for quite a while.
"It was great to see the three of them given that opportunity and to see them take it with both hands."
Smee said the games played over the weekend were a great start to the 2022/23 cricket season.
"The weather was kind to us and gave everyone a chance to get into the swing of things in the first round," he said. "I think everyone had a really good experience."
