Kempsey East Public School students, Olly Haydon and Cooper Rowsell, have been hitting it for six, representing the North Coast at the State PSSA Cricket Championships in Dubbo last week.
The pair were the only players to be selected from across the Macleay and Hastings region for the North Coast team which recruits players from Laurieton to the Tweed border.
After participating in trials in August, which had been delayed due to rain, the boys were selected to play with the team in the Championships from Tuesday (October 11) to Friday (October 14).
Alison Swan, Cooper Rowsell's mother, said that she was quite excited when she heard the pair had been chosen.
"This is Cooper and Ollie's second year," she said.
"I was quite happy because that's what [Cooper] has been aiming for and he loves his cricket."
Olly Haydon's mother Eujane Howard shared her excitement for her son who had been selected for the team last year but was unable to attend after the event was called off due to COVID-19.
"I'm just really happy that their whole attitude towards the carnival was really good," she said.
"They were great sportsmen."
The team got off to a blazing start in their first match, with Cooper smashing sixty runs as opening batsman.
Olly helped to secure the win against Sydney South West, keeping the opposition's total down during his six overs as opening bowler, before going on to make a maiden over.
In a hard-fought second round loss against Polding, Olly again led the bowlers, with three maiden overs and a wicket.
Unfortunately, their final game was cancelled due to torrential rain with the North Coast team finishing the competition in 10th place.
"It was very wet down there," Ms Swan said.
"[Event organiser] have done well to even get the cricket carnival to go ahead."
Despite the wet weather at the championship, Olly and Cooper have a bright future to look forward to as they both start high school next year.
There's sure to be some fierce competition as Cooper and Olly take to the field for Nulla and the Rovers when the new season begins.
