The Macleay Argus

Macleay Valley's Shane Davis-Caldwell named representative player of the year in Group 3 presentation

By Mick McDonald and Mardi Borg
Updated October 17 2022 - 6:36am, first published 4:00am
Shane Davis-Caldwell was named the representative player of the year in the Group Three Rugby League presentation night. Picture by Penny Tamblyn

Talented Macleay Valley Mustangs player Shane Davis-Caldwell has ticked off another impressive achievement this year after he was named the representative player of the year during the Group Three Rugby League presentation night.

