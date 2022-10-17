How to keep a cool head in the lead up to the holiday season

If you're struggling in the lead-up to or during the holiday season, we're here to ease that burden by sharing some tried and tested advice. Picture supplied

Christmas is less than two months away and we can't help but wonder where the time has gone. 2022 has gone by in the blink of an eye, and many of us are now embarking on our yearly ritual of planning the perfect Christmas party, event or family gathering.



The truth is, Christmas can be an awfully stressful time. Not only are there plenty of things to do, buy and remember but we can also end up feeling the pressure in many other ways. So, if you're struggling in the lead-up to or during the holiday season, we're here to ease that burden by sharing some tried and tested advice.

Today, we share five handy tips that are guaranteed to help you combat stress and keep a cool head in the lead-up to the hectic holiday season. Read on to find out more!

1. Keep track of your schedule with a planning journal

Life is instantly made easier if you're not chasing your tail or winging it in everyday life, especially when it comes to the hectic holiday season. If you are someone who struggles to keep on top of your schedule, goals and plans, nothing beats keeping track of your Christmas to-do list with the help of a 2023 journal.



Personal planners, journals and diaries are an effective way to organise your life and can positively improve your time management skills when there is an endless list of things to do - from planning the perfect Christmas lunch menu, to ensuring you've sent out all your party invitations and pencilled down the various events, dinners and parties that you've been invited to.



We guarantee this one simple step will make an entire world of difference!

2. Do your Christmas shopping in advance

One of the most anxiety-inducing, stressful and all-around unpleasant experiences leading up to the holiday season is having to push through crowds of people in a shopping centre when you are doing your last-minute gift shopping.



The best way to combat the crowds and maintain a cool head in the lead-up to the holiday season is to get a head start on your gift hunting endeavours. By doing your Christmas shopping early and not right before the day, you save yourself the crowds, as well as the crazy rush.

Top Tip: Hate pushing through crowds in general? Then simply consider sourcing your Christmas gifts online instead. There are a plethora of options when it comes to online resources for gift shopping, but always remember to order gifts in advance to avoid holiday season parcel delays and ensure that they arrive on time. Explore the six benefits of early Christmas gift shopping here.

3. Avoid busting your budget

Whether you're planning a family Christmas get-together or a small "friendmas" gathering, working within a comfortable budget is always a good idea. Nothing is more stressful than running out of resources when planning an event, and the last thing you want is to have to face a dwindling bank account in the midst of the season of giving.



The truth is, it really isn't uncommon for many people to overspend at Christmas time. Thankfully, with a good plan and budget prepared, you can avoid the stress of spending too much money by following these easy tips:

- Use promo codes when shopping for gifts or Christmas decorations online.

- Go DIY with your Christmas greeting cards, invitations and decorations. Explore 82 DIY Christmas decorations here.

- Consider sourcing gifts from op shops, resellers, antique stores or secondhand bookstores. Not only will you save money, but you may very well come across something incredibly unique and special for your friends and loved ones.

- Always compare offers and shop at retailers that offer price matching. Also, don't be afraid to ask for a discount - you might just get a Christmas miracle!

- Keep track of your Christmas spending in a diary, journal or with the help of a budgeting app to avoid overspending this holiday season.

4. Carve out some time for rest and relaxation

Planning for the holiday season can quickly get tiring and downright draining, which is why carving some time out for rest and relaxation is essential. Whether your idea of relaxation is a quiet weekend in front of the television, a two-hour nature walk in the wilderness or simply drawing a relaxing bath for yourself, take a little time to spoil yourself this holiday season.



Many of us buy into the idea of "hustle culture" or the idea of being occupied all the time, thanks to a culture that values busyness above all else. Actively avoid buying into this damaging mindset - especially during the chaotic holiday season - by prioritising rest and rejuvenation for a much-deserved reset.

Top Tip: Prioritising rest, relaxation and self-care is especially important if you are tired, unwell or dealing with a chronic health condition. So, don't be afraid to pace your activities and drop some things off of your 'to-do list' if necessary. Your physical and mental health matters above all else!

5. Forget perfection and embrace "good enough"

It comes as no surprise that many of us truly want to shine and outdo ourselves in the lead up to the holiday season. It is not uncommon for people to want to wow or bedazzle their guests with an elaborate party set up, scrumptious menu and dazzling gifts.



However, it is always important to remember that the idea of "perfection" is just that - an ideology. Perfect doesn't exist, which is why we encourage you to forget about it and instead, embrace the wonder of "good enough". Your party, gifts and menu may not turn out to be everything you had in mind, and that is totally okay!

At the end of the day, the holiday season is about getting some much-deserved rest, relaxation and quality time with the ones who are nearest and dearest to you. Don't let the stress of perfection get in the way of this and allow yourself to let loose and enjoy the company of friends, family and loved ones without putting too much pressure on yourself. Forget about a "perfect" Christmas and embrace the beautiful imperfections of life!

