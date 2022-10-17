Man found with serious facial injuries north of Crescent Head

Investigators are appealing for public assistance after a man was found with serious facial injuries on the state's Mid North Coast.
Police have been told about 2.50pm on Saturday, October 15, a man attempted to wave down a passing motorist on Loftus Road, Belmore River - about 40km south of South West Rocks.
The motorist stopped and observed the man had significant facial injuries and contacted emergency services.
Police and NSW Ambulance attended a rural property on the same road a short time later and rendered assistance to the 35-year-old man suffering from facial, back, shoulder and leg injuries.
He was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.
Officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into how the man came to be injured.
As investigations continue, anyone who may have information which could assist detectives, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from either Loftus, Crescent Head or South West Rocks Roads is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
