A South West Rocks man has just copped a $380 fine for having his Border Collie, Jessie, off leash-on Horseshoe Bay headland. That's a lot of cups of coffee.
Crescent Head has already felt the impact of new on-leash signage, leading to protests and the launch of Crescent Head Dog Walkers Group (DaWG).
While the fear of fines is rising within the South West Rocks dog walking community as more "on leash" signs are erected around the coastal town, Aaron Bray Team Leader of Kempsey Shire Council's Rangers said the new signs were erected to clarify the rules for dog walking.
"The need for clearer signage was agreed by both council and residents. This is why these signs have been put up, so residents can clearly identify where they can and can't have dogs, and whether that's on or off-leash.
"As much as many people love dogs, not everyone does, so there is a need to balance both dog walking and other public use," said Mr Bray.
The review of signage began in 2021 after an increase in fines issued by NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service staff. Most of the beaches in the shire are part of national parks where dogs are not allowed.
At the June ordinary meeting (2021), council resolved to adopt new off-leash zones outlined for South West Rocks, along with Hat Head, Grassy Head and Killick Beach at Crescent Head.
New signage will continue to be installed throughout the shire as the new access arrangements change through a staged process in October and November.
"Council put up new signs outlining the rules around dog walking on beaches in the shire in January this year after extensive engagement with the community to establish if any changes were needed," said Mr Bray.
While council say they based their final decisions on clear messaging received through significant community engagement, some dog owners think they've gone too far.
Renee Romeril moved to South West Rocks three years ago from Gladstone where she was unable to walk her dog off leash.
"I have a disability so he tends to pull my neck out if I put him on a leash", said Ms Romeril, referring to her cattle dog Jellie.
While she "specifically made the move" with hopes of walking her dog off leash freely, Ms Romeril believes South West Rocks is "being blocked off" with the increased regulation and has noticed a loss of community.
She used to enjoy walking her dog off leash close to Trial Bay with a group of local dog owners, who she says, she no longer sees.
"The old people all listened to the very bullying council rangers and stopped after 40 years of walking their dogs. They just stopped, I haven't seen them since and that just breaks my heart," she said.
"It was very punitive the way the council rangers would talk to us".
Ms Romeril believes the increase in on-leash areas has tourism front of mind, rather than considering the locals and their lifestyle.
"This is not the town I moved to," she said.
Craig Murray, who is currently on holiday from Burleigh Heads has been visiting South West Rocks for thirty years, agrees with his new friend that "the Rocks is really policed".
"I remember when you could do anything here," he said.
Mr Murray recalls the days when you could take your dog to any beach at South West Rocks without fear of being fined.
"It's wrong isn't it? There's a lot of people living here with dogs, and [they] want to live in places you can take them out."
Mr Murray is more concerned about the wild dingoes and kangaroos sighted around town.
"I love [South West Rocks], but it's so policed now,' he said.
The new arrangements were confirmed in January of this year with the roll out of changes starting in Crescent Head, followed by South West Rocks.
Hat Head and Grassy Head are next.
Crescent Head:
Dogs are not allowed on the left-hand side of the bridge at Killick Creek, but can be walked to the right of the bridge on a leash before reaching the limited off-leash area.
Dogs are allowed in parts of Goolawah National Park (Delicate Nobby and Bill Hill Beach, and north of the car access at Back Beach, only off leash once past the high tide mark).
Dogs are no longer permitted on Back Beach on the south entrance at Racecourse Headland.
South West Rocks:
Dogs can still run free on Back Beach. However, they must be on a leash from the carpark, over the bridge, until they arrive at the beach.
At Main Beach, dogs must be on-leash from the surf life saving club until past the boulders and the access from Brighton Park, over Salt Water Creek.
Another sign has been installed half way along main beach, past the boat wreck.
Dogs can be exercised off-leash on Trial Bay, travelling away from the goal ruins, however dogs must be on-leash for the first 300 metres.
Dogs are not permitted on Horseshoe Bay, Little Bay, Trial Bay, Gap Beach, South and North Smoky beaches.
A new exercise area, combining on and off leash areas, has been introduced at Matty's Flat by the river.
"The only change to dog walking rules on Main Beach in South West Rocks was to extend the off-leash area towards Trial Bay by 100 metres," said Mr Bray.
Stuarts Point and Grassy Head:
While dogs are permitted on Ocean beach until South West Rocks break wall, an off-leash area has been introduced at the beach access at Grassy Head.
Hat Head:
Half of the beach is on-leash (from the boat ramp to beach access) with dogs allowed off leash once walkers travel further along the extensive beach toward South West Rocks.
Kempsey:
Kempsey regulations remain the same with dogs allowed off-leash only on the right hand side of the boat ramp (Kempsey Riverside Park) and in a closed off area at the south western corner of South Kempsey Park.
Throughout the shire dogs are not allowed;
While some dog owners would prefer more freedom for their furry friends, not everyone enjoys sharing their beaches with dogs off-leash.
Renaye Fuller, who lives and runs a business in South West Rocks, supports the on-leash areas.
Her eight year old daughter, Emmie, who "is on the autism spectrum", is "petrified" of dogs when off-leash.
"She's extremely fearful of dogs not on the lead and feels so much safer seeing them with their owners playing on a leash," said Ms Fuller.
When taking their daughter to the beach, Ms Fuller and her partner specifically choose on-leash areas, however, they find they still have to "support their daughter through meltdowns" when coming across dogs off-leash when they shouldn't be.
She believes this is due to confusing signage close to the bridge access to Main Beach from Phillip Drive.
"I'm all for dogs to be on leashes in certain parts of the beach," she said. "The beach should be a safe place for everybody".
Ms Fuller believes a combination of on and off leash areas for dogs is best, because "not everybody is a dog lover", even though she says her and her husband, along with their other three kids "absolutely love them".
Dogs off leash was a concern again this morning (18 October) with another wild animal needing to rest on shore at South West Rocks.
In August of this year, an injured seal pup found on Main Beach was relocated to Little Bay, away from dogs off leash.
This morning a young bird of prey who got tired from flying, fell into the ocean and successfully (albeit not easily) swam to shore to rest.
Those walking dogs on main beach promptly put their dogs on leash and warned others to do the same.
A group of walkers stationed themselves close by to keep an eye on the wild bird as it rested in the shallows, before shaking water from its wings and flying toward the trees just as National Park rangers arrived to assist.
