Kempsey Cup preparations get underway as organisers expect record crowd attendance

Preparations are officially underway for one of the biggest days on the Macleay Valley's social calendar - the Kempsey Cup.
The prestigious event is set to return on Friday, November 4, with the organisers expecting a record crowd attendance following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
"We think it will be like the 2019 crowd," Kempsey Race Club secretary John Graham said.
"Anyone who went there in 2019 would remember how packed it was, and we're expecting the same thing to happen this time around, if not bigger."
Kempsey Cup organisers were forced to limit the crowd capacity to 500 in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.
Mr Graham said it's great to be able to hold the prestigious event, where the emphasis is as much about off track as it is on, at full capacity again.
Despite wet weather being their "biggest concern" at the moment, Mr Graham said preparations are going "really well".
"Everyone in the committee is really happy with how it's all coming together," he said. "The reserved areas are already booked out and the track is looking great, that's all we could ask for at this stage.
"Hopefully, we won't get too much rain in the lead up to the day, that's our biggest concern at the moment."
Mr Graham said a full program of all the races on the day is in the process of being finalised, along with the Fashions on the Field program.
The Kempsey Cup will be held at Warwick Park, North Street Kempsey, at 11am on Friday, November 4.
