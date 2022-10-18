Residents of Stuarts Point, Grassy Head and Fishermans Reach are one step closer to receiving a wastewater treatment plant, and an end to the constant threat of contaminated floodwater.
Overflowing septic tanks have forced evacuations from Stuarts Point during times of heavy rain with Kempsey Shire Council recently introducing groundwater pumping to mitigate health risks.
Councillors agreed at the Ordinary Meeting on Tuesday October 18, to proceed with the Stuarts Point Sewerage Scheme to service the surrounding communities.
Craig Milburn, General Manager of Kempsey Shire Council, said the modern wastewater treatment plant will be a great benefit to residents of Stuarts Point, Grassy Head and Fishermans Reach.
At this stage, the main requirement for the project to move forward is for council to buy the land, with the preferred site currently designated Crown land.
The land's acquisition will be compulsory under the Land Acquisition Act 1991.
Council has allocated $37.2 million in funding during 2022-2025 for construction of the project.
Councillors Patterson and Wyatt enquired about the land being gifted to council by the government, or at least discounted, as the project is for public use.
Mr Milburn said that while the Crown requires an "appropriate amount" for the purchase of land, council will negotiate the price.
"It is certainly our view that as the Crown land is being used for public use, the Crown would gift it to council," he said.
"That's not the view of Treasury."
Many houses in the Stuarts Point area are about 40 years old and their sewerage systems do not meet today's quality and sizing standards.
Construction of a sewerage scheme means these properties will avoid the significant costs of bringing their individual systems up to date.
Council has received no objection from the Department of Planning and Environment and has previously negotiated and settled compensation to the Local Aboriginal Land Council.
"I welcome the progress on this project. I also welcome that the rights of First Nation people have been recognised through the process," Cr Bain said.
The new sewerage system will be designed to meet the community's needs, while keeping environmental sustainability at the forefront.
"What we have is several hundred homes on a pump out septic system, [which] you don't want in the long term in a relatively small lot. It's something you really want to fix... environmentally, as well", Mr Milburn said.
The large 22 hectare lot will have a 400 metre buffer line from the houses nearby, "so there will be a considerable distance between it and residences," to allow plenty of protection, said Mr Milburn.
According to council, technology advancements and treatment process improvements, mean residents can be assured the scheme will eliminate odours and water quality issues associated with the current on-site sewerage management systems.
These have arisen because of the area's shallow groundwater tables and properties operating with only small effluent disposal areas.
Councillors are in support of the "environmentally sound" project and are looking forward to its completion.
Cr Patterson is eager to see the project up and running "as soon as possible", with Cr Riddington commending council for taking environmental and cultural issues into account, saying it has been a "long heartbreaking issue".
Council will now provide an application to the Minister and Governor to secure the land and then classify it as "operational land" as it works towards the project's delivery.
Connection of properties to the sewerage scheme is scheduled to begin in 2023.
