The Gumbaynggirr Wall Street Warriors are reaping the benefits of an impressive season in the inaugural East Coast Tribal League competition, with both the men's and women's team set to play in the grand final.
The grand final will see the women's team taking on the Ngaku Warriors Angels, while the men's side takes on the Dunghutti Broncos.
The grand final is part of a full program of rugby league games, featuring Aboriginal tribes from Coffs Harbour to Taree.
The 12-week competition initially went ahead earlier in the year but the organisers were forced to postpone the grand final due to wet weather.
Paul Davis, a key figure behind the new competition, said the grand final "has been a long-time coming" after it was postponed twice earlier in the year due to the wet weather.
"The weather pattern didn't help us when we started the East Coast Tribal League, we struggled with the ground closures due to the rain," he said.
"We had opportunities to do the grand final in Easter and June, but unfortunately the weather wasn't good for us then so we had to postpone it again."
Although the recent wet weather looked to postpone the grand final once again, East Coast Tribal League co-founder and secretary Dave Fernando confirmed that the games will be going ahead as planned at Verge Street Oval, Kempsey, on Saturday, October 22.
"We've been keeping an eye on the weather and it's looking okay at the moment, so we're confident that the games can still go ahead this weekend," he said.
In March, 2022, the NSW Government put out a call to sporting organisations to step up and serve some new ideas for delivering mental health and wellbeing activities as part of a $2.8 million Mental Health Sports Fund.
East Coast Tribal League responded with an innovative concept that would deliver a range of activities, using rugby league to encourage mental health, resilience, and social and emotional wellbeing benefits in a culturally safe environment for Aboriginal people.
Despite the setbacks with COVID-19 and extreme weather, the competition was a hit, allowing Aboriginal people and communities to come together to share their culture, connect in a safe and positive social setting, and build the capacity of Aboriginal rugby league clubs by allowing them to host home games and raise funds for their club.
Fernando said the competition exceeded everyone's expectations.
"It became a real cultural event, where we brought people together from all over the Mid North Coast," he said.
"This year has given us a great platform for us to build on in the coming years."
East Coast Tribal League is an innovative social movement driven by the aspirations of grassroots Aboriginal people to self-determine their own future success in rugby league. The purpose of the organisation is to:
East Coast Tribal League partnered with Local Aboriginal Medical Health Services and New South Wales Health to shine a spotlight on mental health in rugby league, working in collaboration towards closing the gap in health for Aboriginal people.
Following the success of the 2022 competition, Fernando said there are plans already in motion for next year's competition.
"We are hoping to try and start the competition during the first week of January to make the schedule work better with the other competitions," he said.
"Our goal is to make this competition a regular fixture, and I think there's a real desire in the communities for that to happen."
Below is the team lists for the inaugural East Coast Tribal League grand finals that is set to be played at Verge Street Oval, Kempsey, on Saturday, October 22.
During the day, local mental health services will be able to showcase their service by holding a stall to engage with community and promote mental health.
There will also be entertainment, Aboriginal cultural performances, a kids play zone, food and stalls available on the day.
