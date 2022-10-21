The 11.87 hectare horticultural enterprise Bowraville Blueberries has been announced for sale by JLL.
The property had been purchased by it's current owners in 2015 as a grazing property but it's horticultural potential was soon recognised, with the area one of the few regions in Australia suitable to produce blueberries.
JLL's Directors of Agribusiness Chris Holgar and Clayton Smith along with colleagues James Mitchell and Jock Grimshaw have been appointed to sell the property.
Mr Holgar said the sale provided a rare opportunity to acquire an established and unique horticulture enterprise, with a long-term lease agreement partnered to a committed co-operative and international marketing group.
"Bowraville Blueberries is ideally situated in the Mid-North Coast region of New South Wales, and has been thoughtfully developed to a high standard, representing a mature permanent horticulture enterprise with a committed lease till 2032," he said.
The property is fully-leased on a triple net basis with a commencing rent of $400,000 per annum.
Additionally, the current tenant is partnered with the established and larger grower co-operative Oz-Group which has a partnership with international marketing group Driscoll's Berries.
Other features of the property include a favourable balance of land and soil types suitable for high value tree crops, reliable water resources such as an upgraded water storage dam and the re-establishment of various summer and winter blueberry varieties in line with current market trends.
Mr Smith said that significant capital have been invested in the property's development in a higher value crop base.
"Today there are some 21,500 established blueberry plants all under netting, with the capacity to produce approximately 50,000-60,000 trays annually," he said.
"All blueberry plants on-farm are now producing at a commercial capacity and vary depending on seasonal variety,"
"In addition, an agreement exists with a local beekeeper to have 30 beehives throughout the property, promoting continual pollination of the blueberry plantation in the flowering stage."
Mr Smith said he expected interest to come from existing industry producers and private investors seeking exposure to the primary production sector on a uniquely passive basis.
