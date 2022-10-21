The Macleay Argus
Business

Fully leased Bowraville Blueberries has been announced for sale

By Newsroom
Updated October 21 2022 - 8:31am, first published 3:00am
Bowraville Blueberries has been announced for sale with expressions of interest closing later next month. Picture supplied

The 11.87 hectare horticultural enterprise Bowraville Blueberries has been announced for sale by JLL.

