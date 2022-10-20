The Macleay Argus

Fishing expert Kate Shelton tells us where the fish are biting this week

By Kate Shelton
October 20 2022 - 1:00am
This week's photo is of Brendon Roods with a great Kingfish weighing in at 14kgs and measuring 122cm which he caught off Point Plomer over the weekend on a live slimy mackerel.

What a wonderful weekend that just passed. There were so many fishos out on the water and it sounded like some great fish were caught up and down our beautiful coast.

