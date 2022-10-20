3 beds | 2 baths | 5 cars
This picturesque property comes with stunning views over the Lorne Valley and its very own waterfall.
It is a perfect lifestyle property or one for the serious farmer or grower. It has 12 fenced paddocks all with dams and is designed with the farmer in mind.
Enter through a wisteria arch and circular garden to a three-bedroom home with nine-foot ceilings.
The master bedroom is divine and the other two bedrooms are generous. There is also a north-facing covered verandah for entertaining with views.
There is a cosy art shack behind the three-acre dam in a picturesque setting. The property boasts a well-designed five-bay machinery shed and a four-bay garage.
The property's water is fed by Gills Creek from Comboyne State Forest and has an "Unregulated and Continuing" NSW Water Access Licence.
With abundant water and highly fertile soils, this is ideal for horticulture or market gardening growing. Running cattle is another option.
