Reimbursement now available for beekeepers under surveillance for varroa mites

Updated October 19 2022 - 7:19am, first published 7:00am
Bee hives in Crescent Head before they were removed. Picture Isabelle Morgan

Registered commercial beekeepers in NSW impacted by Varroa mite and in the surveillance zones are now eligible for reimbursement payments.

