Reimbursement available for beekeepers under surveillance of Varroa mites

By Newsroom
Updated October 20 2022 - 6:07am, first published October 19 2022 - 7:00am
Bee hives in Crescent Head before they were removed. Picture Isabelle Morgan

Beekeepers are calling on the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) to stop killing bees, especially uninfected bees, in a petition that has gathered more than 25,000 signatures.

