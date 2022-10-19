Reimbursement available for beekeepers under surveillance of Varroa mites

Beekeepers are calling on the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) to stop killing bees, especially uninfected bees, in a petition that has gathered more than 25,000 signatures.
Creator of the petition, Chaya Kasif, says the attempt of eradication of Varroa mite has consistently failed around the world and is calling on the NSW DPI to provide transparency on their strategy, specifically scientific evidence to back up their "drastic" actions.
The change.org petition also calls for greater assistance in protecting hives from the Varroa mite, in a bid to save beekeeping businesses.
It comes as registered commercial beekeepers in NSW are now eligible for reimbursement payments.
Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders said the NSW Government recognises that despite not needing to have hives euthanised, like those in the eradication (red) zones, beekeepers in surveillance zones (purple) have also been financially impacted by the Varroa mite response.
"When we first saw an incursion of the Varroa mite in NSW, we immediately initiated a hive stand still for beekeepers in the eradication and surveillance zones," Mr Saunders said.
"This means that commercial beekeepers have been unable to move their hives to other parts of the state to take part in pollination activities, which has greatly impacted the business operations of many".
The NSW Government has worked closely with the Australian Honey Bee Industry Council to develop a framework for reimbursement.
"We understand that the payments will not cover the full costs incurred, but will give commercial beekeepers options," said Mr Saunders.
The two reimbursement options for eligible commercial beekeepers are;
The reimbursements are one-off payments under the agreed National Response Plan, coming into play at the same time as some restrictions in NSW are relaxed.
"Blue zone recreational beekeepers can now move hives and bees in that low-risk area of NSW in line with commercial beekeepers in the same zone, which will enable people to set up hives, or move locations," Mr Saunders said.
Commercial registered beekeepers in the surveillance zone will be contacted directly with more information on how to apply.
For more information and the latest updates visit www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/varroa.
