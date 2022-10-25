YP Space has recently purchased the old Central Caravan Park in Kempsey to combat the current housing crisis on the Mid North Coast.
The Gnurra Park, as it is now called, is under construction to be turned into a community with 25 affordable cabins to house young people aged 16-25 who are experiencing homelessness.
Outreach Manager Deb Tougher says affordable housing is virtually inaccessible these days, particularly to youth.
"Young people are disadvantaged when applying for properties as they have a lack of rental history and conservative landlords are reluctant to take the risk," she said.
Construction workers are currently on site, preparing to lay the concrete slabs for the cabins, with 3 cabins expected to be ready for occupancy before Christmas.
"We currently have a waiting list for these properties so the sooner we get the cabins operational the sooner we can house vulnerable young people," Ms Tougher said.
The grounds will have several community spaces including fruit, vegetable and herb gardens to teach young people how to grow their own food and be better self-sufficient.
YPS say they are looking into solar energy for sustainability, and several of the cabins will have access ramps built on to be inclusive to all young people's needs.
The Gnurra Park will be staffed 24 hours a day and will provide safe affordable housing to at risk youth in the Kempsey Shire.
"The young people residing at The Park will be case managed and supported by staff to ensure successful and safe tenancies," Ms Tougher said.
The cabins at The Park are an extension to the affordable housing YP Space offer through their Crisis Accommodation and Transitional Housing programs.
YPS is a specialist Youth Homelessness Service in the Port Macquarie/ Hastings and Kempsey/ Macleay LGAs. YPS provide support and accommodation to children & young people aged 12 to 25 years across target locations.
