The new students leaders of St Paul's College were welcomed in a special ceremony with special guests attending the event.
Cowper MP Pat Conaghan was in attendance alongside Kempsey Shire Council member Alexandra Wyatt and Macleay Valley Catholic parish priest Father James Foster
Year 10 student, Mahlia Hoskins welcomed families, students and guests to Country with Uncle Fred Kelly conducting the Smoking ceremony.
Year 12 Pastoral Coordinator Emma Tamblyn announced that Olivia Dunbar and Isaac Gorline-Singleman had been elected as the 2023 College Captains.
"Olivia and Isaac are outstanding role models for our College and we have every confidence that they will make a positive impact in our College and wider community", Ms Tamblyn said.
Ms Tamblyn also announced other College student leadership positions
Brooke Daniels, Harry Askey, Lawson Moffitt and Tayla Hiscock were elected as School Leaders to be positive influences and to effect change in the College with each student responsible for a different role.
Jasmine Callaway, Hunta Crilley, Jade Maclean, Shelby Mitchell and Justine Groundwater were appointed as Student Voice Leaders.
These students will be responsible for enhancing the expereince of the new Year 7 cohort as they begin their schooling at St Paul's College in 2023.
House Spirit Leaders were also appointed in each of the four houses at St Paul's College with Breanca Martin (Farrelly house), Max Farrell (Edmund house), Coen Rogers (MacKillop house), and Nicholas Kenny (McAuley house) appointed the role.
These students will work with the House Coordinators in promoting engagement in all school activities including sporting events and charity work.
