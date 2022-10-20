Andy Colban grew up on acreage in rural Victoria and dreamt of one day having his own land, but this time, close to the ocean.
In 2020, Mr Colban moved to Crescent Head and made this dream a reality.
His other dream was to help support a more sustainable future by providing rural communities with solar energy.
With the move to the Macleay, his successful business, Solar Architects Australia (SAA) has spread throughout the Kempsey Shire, ticking yet another box off his bucket list.
Mr Colban is from a farming background and has avoided city life at all costs.
After living in Byron Bay for ten years, he found it was "getting too big" for him. He often escaped south to holiday in the Macleay and found it harder and harder to leave after every visit.
"Every time I came to the Macleay, it started to feel like home, before I even moved here," he said.
Seeking out a quieter life, Mr Colban fell in love with the coastal town of Crescent Head and bought a home amongst bushland on Crescent Head Road.
"I love being a part of a small coastal community...Crescent is perfect," he said.
A relatively newcomer, Mr Colban has settled into the Mid North Coast lifestyle smoothly, spending his time surfing, enjoying the outdoors in his "troopy", and appreciating "the network of people" in town.
While the move allows Mr Colban to lead his desired lifestyle, he is focused on helping the local community turn to a more sustainable future, for themselves and the planet.
Since leaving school, Mr Colban worked as an electrician, and started to become interested in solar technology almost ten years ago.
"I worked as a lead electrician in the mines in Papua New Guinea and the Northern Territory and had some exposure to the emerging solar industry then," he said.
After educating himself, Mr Colban launched his business and set out to address the misconceptions on solar energy and help rural communities set themselves up to be more self sufficient.
He is now the Co-Founder and Director of Solar Architects Australia (SAA), working Australia-wide to install solar power for residential and business properties.
"My focus is Crescent Head and then helping the team with larger commercial designs for the work we do in agriculture and off-grid systems in regional Australia," he said.
While helping conquer the climate crisis remains at the forefront, Mr Colban is now motivated by "the power crisis at play". With the rise of cost of living, cost-saving solar power is a noticeable pull toward renewable energy in Australia.
"I fell in love with how a good solar system really can help people save cash. It's awesome that it's good for the planet, but I love being able to help people lower their bills.
"I want to help people in the community join the movement of renewable energy, and help them financially by saving money on their electricity bills...It's good to be able to put power back into the people," he said.
A big part of his role as Director is educating people on going green.
Mr Colban says, that in the past, there were a lot of myths around the inefficiency of solar, but has since seen this misinformation disproven.
"Everyone who doesn't have solar now still seems to think they should get it, they just haven't got around to it yet," he said.
According to Mr Colban, mistrust in the industry has come from "scammers", or even big corporations, who misinform on government rebates, with a now or never attitude.
"Everyone in Australia is eligible for a government rebate," he said.
"There's still a significant federal rebate for new solar systems which is great. It's got nine years left before being phased out. Unfortunately it reduces in dollar amount each year so my job is to try and help people take advantage of it as soon as they can to get the most from it.
"For a lot of home owners it takes $3-$5k off their system price, which is awesome".
Australia may be experiencing heavy rainfall at present, however, Mr Colban doesn't believe this has impacted people's interest in solar, and instead, says people seem to be more conscious of their carbon footprint because of it.
Mr Colban plans to continue living in Crescent Head and helping his community through solar design and technology for many years to come.
