The Renovation Broker wins HIA award for Northern NSW kitchen design of the year

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated October 21 2022 - 8:41am, first published 12:00am
The award winning kitchen in Mr Patterson's Collombatti home features a statement piece kitchen island, quartz splash back and benchtops. Picture supplied

A Collombatti kitchen has scored local business The Renovation Broker the Housing Industry Association (HIA) award for northern NSW kitchen design of the year.

