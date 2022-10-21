A Collombatti kitchen has scored local business The Renovation Broker the Housing Industry Association (HIA) award for northern NSW kitchen design of the year.
The business also was a finalist in three other categories for Northern NSW and a finalist for the renovated kitchen of year NSW (Sydney area) in collaboration with award winning cabinet maker "Gallery Living".
Managing director Brett Patterson said that it was good to be a finalist but taking out the win was great.
"It's something we all try to work towards and to be recognised for the design work is pretty cool," he said.
"There's a lot of new stuff out now and people are pushing the boundaries of design and coming up with unique ideas."
The annual HIA awards allows home builders and designers to showcase and receive recognition for their work.
Entries in the kitchen design category were judged on their features, ergonomics, specification, lighting, work zone as well as design and flair.
Ultimately it was the Macleay Valley kitchen that took the title with it's large stone splash back, custom made canopy and stand out kitchen island.
"The kitchen island was a real statement using the steccawoods and making it a sort of architectural look on the island," Mr Patterson said.
But the design is more than just an award winner- it's also Mr Patterson's kitchen.
Based in his property "The Gallery Farm" which also hosts luxury farm stays, the award winning kitchen is in use daily.
"[You are] not only getting the design to... look the best that you can but... getting the function right of the kitchen," Mr Patterson said.
"Every design is different [and] that's what's so good about working in this industry."
With a design studio in Sydney, Mr Patterson runs the business from his 82 acre property in Collombatti.
After COVID-19 Mr Patterson found that more clients were willing to have discussions take place over email or video call.
The company complete onsite measures in person and using high quality software are able to create life-like renders to show clients.
With all the resources and communication available online, most clients usually only come into the design studio once the pricing is finalised.
"People are so busy now and...are a lot more comfortable making decisions without sitting down with people in front of them," Mr Patterson said.
"It's streamlined the whole processes where back in the day, everyone was coming in and out of the show room
I'm actually doing a job for someone in Hong Kong at the moment [who] bought a house in Castle Hill and everything is over email or via [video calls]."
The Renovation Broker may be able to gain more clients from outside of NSW but Mr Patterson said he wants to do more work in the local area.
He's already designed the beer garden for Bucket Brewery and has more local work coming up.
"I'm already doing a kitchen for someone in Kempsey but I'll be looking to do kitchen, bathroom [and] interior design in the area," he said.
"I'll be looking to design for manufacturers as well."
The business has a strong connection to the Macleay.
Mr Patterson's father who started The Renovation Broker was born in Kempsey and grew up on Middleton Street.
Mr Patterson returned to the area three years ago with his wife, Denise after living in Sydney and said it was the best decision he's ever made.
It's just pure luck that I've ended back up here as well because all my uncles and aunties are up here as well," he said.
"It's the best area [and] we've got everything here,
"We've got the best beaches, you've got the mountain, you've got the river... necessities, everything."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.