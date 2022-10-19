Nambucca Head residents can now choose to donate to their local Lions Club by simply recycling their empty bottles.
The community-focused Lions Club recently teamed up with Return and Earn, inviting the community to "support their neighbours" by simply donating their earnings to the club.
The fundraising initiative allows people to donate their 10c reimbursement for every bottle recycled at the Return and Earn machine stationed at the Nambucca Heads Sports Recreation Park.
"The club was looking at ways to help the environment and community, and Return and Earn is a great way to do both," said Lions Club member Jane Pattinson.
"I am very conscious of landfill and the impact to our natural environment. Living coastal you see a lot of the impact of plastics on our wildlife, both on land and in the sea."
The club also runs a collection service to pick up containers from households and businesses to make donating even easier.
"Recycling is something everyone can do, whether it be a household of one, or large businesses," said Ms Pattinson.
According to the Nambucca Heads Lions Club, recycling already adds around $250 per month to the club's income.
The funds all go towards supporting charities and community groups, such as Nambucca Heads Historical Society, Victor Chang Cardiac Research, and Lions Prostrate Cancer Research and Treatment Project.
"As the exposure of our use of Return and Earn grows, and the revenue increases, we will look at other local community priorities to use the funds for as well," said Ms Pattinson.
"Return and Earn is a great way to not only increase the exposure of recycling, but also to promote our club within our local community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.