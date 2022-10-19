The Macleay Argus

Return, earn and give back to the community with Nambucca Lions Club

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated October 20 2022 - 3:11am, first published October 19 2022 - 11:30pm
Grahame Beatton at The Lions Club garden, Nambucca Heads. Picture supplied

Nambucca Head residents can now choose to donate to their local Lions Club by simply recycling their empty bottles.

