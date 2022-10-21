A 22-year-old man has been charged following an incident in Elbow Street West Kempsey on October 11, 2022.
The man was involved in a fight with a 21-year-old man.
During the incident, it is alleged that the older man stabbed the younger 21-year-old a number of times.
The younger man suffered wounds to his arms and was taken to hospital.
Detectives from Kempsey conducted a number of inquiries and arrested the 22-year-old on October 20 at an address in West Kempsey.
He was taken to Kempsey Police Station and charged with wounding with intent to cause Grievous Bodily Harm.
He was refused bail to appear before Kempsey Local Court.
