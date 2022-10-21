The Macleay Argus

22-year-old man charged over alleged stabbing in Kempsey's Elbow Street

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated October 21 2022 - 8:38am, first published 12:34am
Kempsey Police station.

A 22-year-old man has been charged following an incident in Elbow Street West Kempsey on October 11, 2022.

