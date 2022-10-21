The Macleay Argus
Friday 21/10: warning issued for potential flash and riverine flooding in the Macleay Valley

By Newsroom
Updated October 21 2022 - 8:36am, first published 4:30am
Sherwood Bridge. Photo by Kempsey Shire Council

The Macleay Valley is likely to see an increased risk of flash flooding and possible riverine flooding occurring west of Kempsey and Macksville.

