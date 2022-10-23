The Macleay Argus
Weather

Monday 24/10: Bureau cancels severe weather warning for Macleay Valley, bridges still closed

By Newsroom
Updated October 24 2022 - 8:11am, first published October 23 2022 - 11:00pm
Monday, October 24

6pm: No further flooding is expected in the Macleay River. Bridges that cross the Macleay River upstream of Kempsey are all still closed with the exception of Turners Flat. They are expected to begin opening overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Local News

