6pm: No further flooding is expected in the Macleay River. Bridges that cross the Macleay River upstream of Kempsey are all still closed with the exception of Turners Flat. They are expected to begin opening overnight Monday into Tuesday.
Water may remain over roads in various locations, please drive to the conditions.
11am: The NSW SES has advised people in the low areas of the Macleay River to stay informed about predicted minor flooding on the Macleay.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises that minor flooding is possible at Georges Creek on Monday, October 24.
This situation is being closely monitored, and revised predictions will be provided as necessary.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, low lying areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters:
9am: The Bureau of Meteorology has canceled its severe weather warning for the Macleay Valley at 8.14am on Monday, October 24. However, there is still a risk of flash flooding and riverine flooding over the next 24 hours.
Bridges that cross the Macleay River upstream of Kempsey are all CLOSED with the exception of Turners Flat.
In the event that Turners Flat Bridge is closed, after hours work has been done to ensure Silvermine Bridge can be used.
Residents should monitor the situation and act appropriately as the already elevated Macleay River may rise quickly in response to further rainfall.
The Bureau of Meteorology warning states:
"Rainfall since Saturday morning has caused renewed river level rises across the Macleay River catchment. Renewed minor flooding is possible at Georges Creek from Monday morning.
"Further rainfall is forecast for the remainder of the weekend into early next week. This situation is being closely monitored, and revised predictions will be provided as necessary."
For more information head to the Bureau of Meteorology website at Flood Warning - Macleay River (bom.gov.au)
Bridges that cross the Macleay River upstream of Kempsey are expected to closed over the course of Saturday and overnight into Sunday.
Current Bridge Status:
Silvermine Bridge is in a position to be opened if Turners Flat Bridge is closed.
All flood mitigation structures were closed on Saturday, being:
Staff are on site and pumps are in place and operational.
Groundwater levels have been trending downward since September, however recent rainfall has seen further rises in groundwater levels.
Kempsey Shire Council staff will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates should conditions change.
The Bureau of Meteorology has renewed its minor flood warning for the Macleay River, with the potential for water to rise above the minor flood level (6.0m) at Georges Creek on Monday morning.
There is a risk of flash flooding and riverine flooding over the next 48 hours.
Kempsey Shire Council advises that bridges upstream of Kempsey are all CLOSED with the exception of Turners Flat.
In the event that Turners Flat Bridge is closed, after hours work has been done to ensure Silvermine Bridge can be used.
The Bureau predicts further rain for the remainder of the weekend into early next week. This situation is being closely monitored, and revised predictions will be provided as necessary.
For more information head to the Bureau of Meteorology website at Flood Warning - Macleay River (bom.gov.au)
Belmore River Right Bank Road: council has been alerted to a soft area within the current roadworks on Belmore River Right Bank Road due to rain. Please take note of the roadworks signage and drive to conditions.
Gladstone Street Underpass is CLOSED
Flood gates: all flood mitigation structures were closed on Saturday.
Stuarts Point: staff are on site and pumps are in place and operational. Groundwater levels have been trending downward since September, however recent rainfall has seen further rises in groundwater levels.
Council will provide another update late sunday afternoon (October 23).
The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) advises people to carefully monitor river levels in the Macleay River, Georges Creek, Bellbrook, Toorooka, Temagog and Sherwood.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises that the Macleay River at Georges Creek peaked with minor flooding around midday Saturday.
The river level fell below the minor flood level (6.0 metres) around 4pm Saturday.
Further rainfall is forecast over the Macleay River catchment into early next week, which may cause renewed river rises and flooding.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas may be impacted by floodwaters: low lying bridges, causeways and culverts, and low bridges.
Kempsey Shire Council has provided the following update on roads and bridges.
Belmore River Right Bank Road: Council has been alerted to a soft area within the current roadworks on Belmore River Right Bank Road due to rain. Please take note of the roadworks signage and drive to conditions.
The Gladstone Street: Underpass is CLOSED
All flood mitigation gates are currently closed.
Council staff are on site in Stuart's Point with pumping of groundwater underway.
For more information: check latest weather, warnings, rainfall and river heights at bom.gov.au/nsw/.
If you are isolated and require resupply, contact NSW SES on 132 500.
Check road closures at livetraffic.com.au or 132 701, or your local Council.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the SES on 132 500.
In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
The Macleay Valley is likely to see an increased risk of flash flooding and possible riverine flooding occurring west of Kempsey and Macksville.
The Kempsey Shire Council said this is due to the saturated catchments and run off from the tablelands west of the Kempsey LGA.
NSW SES is warning of the potential for flash flooding and bridge closures over the coming weekend.
An East Coast Low is forming in the north of the state off the Northern Rivers and is expected to impact between now and Sunday.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a possible 24 hour rain period of up to 50mm and severe storms with possible short burst higher rainfall totals.
The council said this may affect low lying bridges west of Kempsey and Macksville causing isolation of farms and rural communities.
Kempsey Shire Council has been monitoring the weather forecast and is alert to the potential for flash and riverine flooding.
Additionally, the council said they have been monitoring rainfall occurring across the ranges, around Walcha and Armidale, which raises concerns from a riverine flood perspective.
The council has moved to establish communications and road response availability over the weekend and has advised residents to monitor the weather situation closely and act appropriately.
They are also closely monitoring conditions at Stuarts Point, where pumps remain in place on site and remain operationally ready.
The river levels will continue to be monitored and the council will advise public if any action is planned or taken at our flood structures.
The East Coast Low is expected to move off the coast Tuesday, October 25, and Wednesday, October 26.
Residents and visitors are urged to remain cautious on the roads for localised impacts and not attempt to drive through floodwaters or cross flooded bridges.
The council welcomes advice from residents in outlying areas regarding any concerns which may be reported to the council on 6566 3200.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life-threatening situations call triple zero (000)
