Saturday 22/10: river monitoring advice for Upper Macleay Valley communities

By Newsroom
Updated October 22 2022 - 3:12pm, first published 12:30pm
Bellbrook Bridge 9.30pm October 22. Picture by Zyana Ray Ray Quindung, Macleay Valley Flood Watch

Saturday, October 22

The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) advises people to carefully monitor river levels in the Macleay River, Georges Creek, Bellbrook, Toorooka, Temagog and Sherwood.

