Saturday 22/10: river monitoring advice for Upper Macleay Valley communities

Consider the consequences of road and bridge closures. Damage to roads, bridges or buildings caused by flooding and landslip may still exist in your area.



Consider the need to make alternate arrangements for work, children, and travel.

Be aware of road hazards including mud and debris.

Remain vigilant as there could still be water in low lying areas.

Obey all signs about road closures and instructions from emergency services.

Never drive, walk, ride through, play or swim in flood water - it is dangerous, toxic, and may void your car insurance. If it's flooded, forget. Fines may apply.