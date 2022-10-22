The Macleay Argus
Weather
Free

Sunday 23/10: renewed flood warning for Macleay Valley, bridges closed

By Newsroom
Updated October 23 2022 - 12:01pm, first published October 22 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sunday, October 23

The Bureau of Meteorology has renewed its minor flood warning for the Macleay River, with the potential for water to rise above the minor flood level (6.0m) at Georges Creek on Monday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.