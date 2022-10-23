Police have conducted a multi-day operation targeting Bandidos and Finks outlaw motorcycle gangs (OMCGs) on the Mid North Coast.
Operation Luna was established by the State Crime Command's Criminal Groups Squad, in partnership with Mid North Coast Police District, to disrupt OMCG activity. They were assisted by the Raptor Squad.
Mid North Coast Police District Commander Detective Superintendent Shane Cribb, said recent anti-social behaviour by OMCG members meant they were firmly in the sights of police.
"If you live as the 'one per cent' then you can expect the significant resources of the police force thrown at you until such time you part ways with a lifestyle at odds with the broader community," Det Supt Cribb said.
"Targeting anti-social OMCG behaviour remains a top priority for police districts right up the north coast and the level of scrutiny by law enforcement on these groups is as intense as any metropolitan area."
In a statement to media, police say the operation commenced at 6am on Saturday October 21 and was expected to conclude on Monday October 24.
During the operation, police executed 14 firearm prohibition order (FPO) searches on local OMCG members.
They also seized two firearms, several prohibited weapons - including a taser and handcuffs - and an amount of prohibited drugs and steroids.
One man was charged with drug and driving matters and another will be issued with court attendance notices for possession of prohibited weapons.
Police also issued 23 consorting warnings and conducted traffic enforcement duties, which resulted in seven infringement notices being issued.
Detective Chief Inspector Nick Read of the Criminal Groups Squad, said police were supported during the three days by a fully integrated intelligence operation.
"The intent of this operation was to disrupt the activity of these groups and gather information," Det Ch Insp Read said.
"It's also sending a message that we will continue to target these gangs, and that we will use the information gathered over the three days to plan future operations in other areas of NSW.
"Gathering up-to-date data on criminal enterprises in our regions provides law enforcement with new investigative, proceeds of crime, and intelligence opportunities into the future.
"We've identified several new targets and will continue to work alongside our colleagues here on the Mid North Coast to further detect, disrupt, and prevent serious criminal activity."
Anyone with information about outlaw motorcycle gang (OMCG) activity should contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.