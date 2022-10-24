The Macleay Argus

Dunghutti Broncos make history after winning inaugural East Coast Tribal League grand final

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated October 24 2022 - 8:12am, first published 6:00am
The Dunghutti Broncos have made history by winning the inaugural East Coast Tribal League grand final after defeating the Gumbaynggirr Wall Street Warriors 42-22.

