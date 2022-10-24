Have you noticed yet whose face is smiling back at you from the latest Google Doodle?
It's country music legend Slim Dusty, who happens to be the Macleay Valley's most famous singer-songwriter.
Click on the link and Google tells you that the October 24 doodle is to celebrate the Australian icon being awarded the Outstanding Achievement award at the ARIA music awards in 2000.
Kempsey Shire Council partnered with the Slim Dusty Foundation and the Slim Dusty Centre to showcase the late musician's work for the day, across Australia and the United Kingdom.
Slim's family also collaborated on the tribute, with his daughter and fellow country music artist Anne Kirkpatrick, penning a tribute.
"It's a long way from Nulla Creek, to be walking out with your guitar and singing 'Waltzing Matilda' at the closing ceremony of the Sydney 2000 Olympics," she wrote.
"The list of awards and accolades is astonishing enough, however, perhaps more importantly, I saw how Slim Dusty and his music became woven into the fabric of people's lives. His music lives on."
Born David Kirkpatrick in Kempsey in 1927 and raised on his family farm in nearby Nulla Nulla Creek, Slim Dusty is thought to be one of Australia's most iconic music artists.
As a boy, he dreamed of being a country singer. At the age of 10, he wrote his very first song, "The Way the Cowboy Dies", and at 11, he decided his future name was to be "Slim Dusty".
In his early twenties, Slim left the farm to follow a full-time music career; performing his iconic bush ballads around the Australian countryside.
In 1957, he released the bestselling song recorded by an Australian. Called "A Pub with No Beer" it earnt him his first Gold Record.
Throughout Slim's career, he earned multiple accolades, including Gold and Platinum awards and a massive 38 Golden Guitars.
He was also voted A National Treasure by the Australian public and inducted into the ARIA's Hall of Fame.
Slim Dusty died in 2003 at the age of 76.
To check out the Google doodle celebrating his life, just go to Google.
