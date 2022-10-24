When Lisa Domeny set out to honour her dying husband's wish to repay the kindness of the Macleay Valley Home Hospice (MVHH), she hoped to raise enough money to buy a shower chair.
Not only has she achieved that goal, but the $38,000 she ended up raising means the hospice now has several new shower chairs, plus electronic recliners, bedding and other medical equipment.
And there is stilll some money in reserve for future purchases.
"This amount of money was beyond my wildest expectations," Ms Domeny said. "To be able to help others who are in palliative care, and their families, is truly humbling."
Ms Domeny's husband, Ian, died in May as the result of pancreatic cancer.
He spent some of the final weeks of his life at home, thanks to the carer-approved equipment provided by MVHH.
"When I asked Ian shortly before he died how he wanted to be remembered he said, 'for helping people'. So it gives me some comfort knowing that he will continue to do just that with this equipment."
Ms Domeny, who lives in South West Rocks, knows knew first-hand the importance of helping others in need.
She is the founder of Team Golden Oldies, a charity that encourages the adoption of senior dogs.
Her own rescue dogs are well-known in the shire for their regular visits to nursing home patients, where they provide comfort and joy.
Her books about their exploits have also won awards.
Macleay Valley Home Hospice has been around for 17 years. It is run entirely by volunteers.
They drop-off and pick-up the equipment loaned to people in the end stages of life, and they purchase and maintain it through the donations they receive.
Vicki Hope is MVHH's equipment officer and a palliative care registered nurse.
She describes Lisa Domeny's fundraising effort as "amazing" and said the donation would benefit people registered with Kempsey Community Health's Palliative Care Services.
"It will make a huge difference. It means people in the community won't have to buy or hire this equipment," she said.
"They (families and patients) are very surprised by what we can provide... and I think it keeps people at home to a certain extent.
"It also makes it easier for the carers as well."
Ms Domeny hopes the equipment will allow people to keep "normality" for as long as possible, as it did for her husband.
"To know that people from all over the world helped Ian's wish come true has been overwhelming. This was such a communal effort," she said.
"A true testament to the power of love and hope in making a small but significant difference in the lives of others."
