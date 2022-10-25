If you took a jar of sea water, screwed the lid on tight and gave it a good shake, small bubbles would start to form on the surface.
This is what happens on a large scale when storms, heavy rainfall and swell shake up our ocean, and why, after a wet and wild weekend, beaches on the Mid North Coast are foaming at the shore.
When ocean water is agitated by wind and waves the salts, dead plant and animal matter, and various other pollutants it contains, are churned up.
The foam is formed by dissolved organic matter, and so, despite its yellow-brown appearance, it is not necessarily dirty or toxic, however I personally wouldn't make a fake beard from it.
Debris, rubbish and blue bottles the size of my hand have been brought to our shores with the swell, and while the murky water may be less than ideal for swimming, local surfers have been suiting up for a slippery session; paddling through the foam and continuously reapplying surfboard wax to catch a wave.
Marine Rescue Unit Commander Ian Turner is advising people to stay out of the foam, saying "you don't know what's in it with all the debris around", and is concerned those in boats who may experience issues with their engine or capsize would be more difficult to locate in a rescue situation.
President of Surf Life Saving Mid North Coast, Rod McDonagh suggests that those who wish to enter the water take precautions.
While the beaches at South West Rocks are not closed, there is no Life Guards present during the week and so people need to stay diligent to remain safe.
"The swell has been big for a few days now and may hang around, so people need to be aware of strong currents and undertows", said Mr McDonagh.
As the clouds part and sunshine returns, the water quality will not clear for sometime. The recent swell has changed the geography of the beaches in the Macleay, with new sand bars and therefore new potential rips to consider.
Perhaps for now it's best to kick around in the foam on shore, rather than take on the big, brown waves.
