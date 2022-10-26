Are you seeing our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? Even if you're already a subscriber, sign-up for your free news updates here: http://macleayargus.com.au/newsletters/
The competition won't be confined to the race track at next Friday's (November 4) Kempsey Cup.
Fashions on the Field is a fixture at every horse racing event, and with the Kempsey Cup just around the corner locals will be adding the finishing touches to their race-day attire.
Women and men across the region will put their best foot forward for the prestigious event which will see many vie for popular titles, along with thousands of dollars worth of major prizes.
The competition will have two categories for the ladies, including contemporary and classic, while the gentleman will strut their stuff in the best dressed category.
After the committee was forced to pause the event for two years due to COVID-19, Fashions on the Field organiser Christine Shaw said "it's exciting" to hold the competition again.
"We haven't had it for the last two years because of COVID-19, so it's exciting to bring [Fashions on the Field] back for the community," she said.
"A lot of people like to dress up and prepare their outfit, shoes and accessories, so we've had a lot of interest in having the competition back this year.
"There's not many places you can go to these days to get dressed up and do things like this, so it's lovely to still have this event here for the community to take part in.
"It's a very special occasion for everyone."
The special fashion judges will be Chris King, a makeup artist who has worked with Vogue magazine and Yves Saint Laurent among others, Mary Walker and Donna Gubbay.
Prizes will be donated from a range of local businesses who are sponsoring the event, including Folk Road, O'Donnell & Hanlon, Akubra, Mahalo Interiors and Beaux Laidy.
Christine Shawn said she is looking forward to seeing a vibrant array of style and design as many locals eagerly put together their stunning outfits ahead of next Friday's event.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.