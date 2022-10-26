*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
Seven hundred trees are being planted across the Macleay Valley as part of the federally funded "Planting Trees for The Queen's Jubilee Program".
Her Majesty reached the Platinum Jubilee milestone in June 2022, just months before she passed away on September 8.
The Australian Government is honouring The Queen's 70 years of service as Australia's Head of State through the community-based tree planting program.
The Macleay Landcare Network is behind the government funding for Kempsey Shire that will see regionally-appropriate rainforest trees planted at east Kempsey Arboretum and Summer Island.
The planting has commenced with local MP Pat Conaghan launching the project alongside Kempsey Shire Councillors.
Landcare members and landholders at the sites will work with young American volunteers from the Pacific Discovery Program to plant the 200 trees in east Kempsey and 500 at Summer Island.
The trees used are grown by local community nurseries; Arakoon Pandanus Landcare Nursery, Grassy Head community nursery; Bass 'n' Bull nursery at Bellbrook and Port Landcare Nursery.
They are an extension of previous planting by The Macleay Landcare Network at the two sites over the past 4 years. "The Summer Island site totals 1.2km of planting," said member Cath Ireland.
According to the landcare network, the project will significantly increase canopy cover and will help protect the river banks, based on previous successes.
"This is a fine legacy that helps all of us," said President of The Macleay Landcare Network Bruce Raeburn.
