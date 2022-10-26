The Macleay Argus

The Macleay honours the Queen's Jubilee with 700 trees planted in East Kempsey and Summer Island

By Contributor
Updated October 26 2022 - 12:24pm, first published 12:30am
Federal MP Pat Conaghan launched the tree planting program to honour the Queen's Jubilee alongside Kempsey Shire councillors Arthur Bain, Alexandra Wyatt and Kerri Riddington. Picture by J. Hope.

