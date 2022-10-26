*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
Crescent Head is getting a new art-based hub thanks to four locals who wish to celebrate the creativity and community of their coastal hometown.
Ikigai is set to open its doors on Saturday, November 5.
The name comes from a Japanese concept meaning "reason for being" and relates to one's purpose in life.
Providing their community with a space to hang out, share art and create is the common purpose for founders Natalie Whitehead, Mitchell Ward, Ryan Beer and Emma Freeman who are funding the ever-evolving project.
The studio space is located in the town's centre, nestled in a laneway, and is currently receiving its final touches before welcoming visitors.
Ikigai will be set up as a gallery, workspace and shopfront for artists to make and share their work, and visitors to learn, browse and buy art in various forms.
The open-studio will offer workshops and artist residencies, host regular exhibitions, gigs and events, adding further vibrancy to the Macleay.
"Our vision is for more creatives to be seen, heard and appreciated whilst building community", said founding member Natalie Whitehead.
While the "community collective" may flourish into many forms due to its nature, one thing is set in stone; that Ikigai will foster connection.
"I believe a connected community is absolutely key in a small community like Crescent Head," said founding member Ryan Beer.
"Crescent Head could easily slip into a town focused on catering to tourism, rather than looking after and building its community".
Mr Beer is excited to discover hidden talents of friends, and to see the community share knowledge and common interests through creative practices.
The concept was ignited a couple of years ago with Mitchell Ward, who was using the space for his hat-making. During this time he noticed an influx of creative people moving to the area.
He got the idea of bringing together those drawn to artistic pursuits, to support and inspire one another to keep creating, and to form a space where art can be taught, shown and shared.
"I put the idea out there and people were very interested", Mr Ward said.
The same studio at 1 Scott Street has now had the hands of many turn it into this collective dream.
"We're learning together, along the way," Mr Ward said.
"I really want to just get around and meet other creative crew and bounce ideas and inspire each other."
With doors opening in less than a fortnight, founding member Emma Freeman says she is eager to bring people together in a "wholesome fun way".
"This will be an inspiring space for creative expression for everyone, no matter age or background," she said.
One of the first local artists to be exhibited is painter Liesel Arden, who works and lives on Dunghutti land and often has her paintings shown throughout the Macleay.
Ms Arden will have a handful of works on display at Ikigai followed by a solo exhibition at the South West Rocks community gallery from November 15th.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.