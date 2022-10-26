*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
The North Coast Trucking Social Club (NCTSC) has hosted its first memorial wall service since the outbreak of COVID-19, with plaques installed for 10 drivers.
The memorial wall commemorates the lives of past NCTSC members; including truck drivers who lost their lives on the job and people who dedicated their lives to the industry.
Nearly 100 family members and friends gathered at the memorial wall adjacent to the truck parking bays at the Kempsey Caltex Service Centre.
Attendees were able to place wreaths and flowers at the wall's base in memory of those who had died.
A small procession of seven detailed prime-mover trucks before the service made the event even more heartfelt with current members as well as friends and relatives of those being commemorated driving the vehicles.
NCTSC President Dwayne Slocombe said that the day was an amazing thing to be a part of.
"There was a lot of emotions and memories being shared," he said.
"[The Club] is honoured to be able to provide this kind of service to the community, especially because the wall gives a lot of people a place to come and think and remember their lost loved ones."
The service was followed by a memorial charity dinner which featured a raffle, lucky-door prizes and an auction using donations the NCTSC received from Kempsey-based businesses as well as one from Coffs Harbour.
The NCTSC is a not-for-profit, volunteer-run organisation.
It often hosts events for individuals and families of those within the trucking industry to socialise as well as to raise funds for charity.
"I'm also incredibly grateful that we were able to host the memorial dinner on the same day as the wall service," Mr Slocombe said.
"So not only were the family and friends of those passed truck drivers able to come together and reminisce, but we were able to raise funds to give back to the community."
