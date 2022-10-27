The Macleay Argus

Kempsey Shire's Liz Campbell has been named an Emeritus Mayor for her service to the community

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated October 27 2022 - 5:03am, first published 3:00am
Liz Campbell awarded Emeritus Mayor at the annual Local Government NSW conference on Monday 24 October, 2022. Picture supplied

