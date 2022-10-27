*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
Former Kempsey Shire Mayor Liz Campbell has been acknowledged for her years of service to the Macleay with an Emeritus Mayor.
Ms Campbell received the award on Monday 24 October at the annual Local Government NSW Conference held at the Hunter Valley.
The award acknowledges the service of retired mayors who held the position for a minimum of five years, and with a ten year career as Kempsey Mayor between 2011 and 2021 Ms Campbell is a worthy recipient.
The retired mayor says that serving the community is one of life's greatest gifts.
"It's a real feeling of joy and gratitude to be able to reflect upon a time in my life where I served my community as mayor. It's a great privilege," Ms Campbell said.
The retired councillor was nominated by Kempsey Shire Council after Ms Campbell stepped down.
General Manager Craig Milburn, who initiated the submission, believes the award is one way to celebrate Ms Campbell's service during her years as a councillor.
"We felt from an organisation's point of view it was suitable to nominate Liz given her dedication and commitment to the community over fourteen years in council and two terms as mayor," Mr Milburn said.
Port Macquarie councillor Danielle Maltman who attended the awards night said the Emeritus Mayor title for Ms Campbell was "well deserved".
"She's an exemplary lady," Cr Maltman said.
Ms Campbell has attended the LGNSW conference many times over the years.
After deciding not to recontest the by-election in July 2022, this week's event was an opportunity to reconnect with the current council who were all in attendance at the policy-making conference.
"It was a really lovely night," said Ms Campbell, who experienced a level of "closure" at the reunion-like event after leaving council "not on the best note".
While Ms Campbell is honoured to receive the award, she acknowledges the support of her community and loved ones.
" I truly believe no one achieves anything on their own. This award is not just to celebrate my service, but also to acknowledge the people who have been by my side throughout the journey," she said.
One of Kempsey Shire's newest councillors Kinne Ring is inspired by Ms Campbell, naming her a "truly wonderful" mentor and an "outstanding" role model for the community.
"She has always told me to play my own game and run my own race...Liz is a huge reason I've built my confidence as a professional and a leader," she said.
Cr Ring believes that her and Ms Campbell may have differing views and experiences of the world, but says there is more than enough room in leadership for women.
As a young female leader Cr Ring has felt respected and encouraged by Ms Campbell and inspired by the former mayor to put herself forward for opportunities.
"Liz has never made me feel like I was undeserving or too young or too anything to be where I am," she said.
"Her influence will ripple into the future prosperity of the Macleay Valley."
