A new Aboriginal art gallery, the Coolamon Arts Hub has officially opened at the Annecto Kempsey office on Smith Street.
The new gallery comes as part of Coolamon, a social enterprise run and operated by national aged care and disability provider Annecto.
The arts hub aims to support local Aboriginal and Torres Strat Islander businesses by providing a platform for local artists to earn a new income through their artwork.
"Annecto had the space and felt like it was able to share that and give that space to artists to tell stories and share culture," said Coolamon Arts Hub coordinator Dion Teasdale.
"This first exhibition is just the beginning...of the long journey of telling stories from the Mid North Coast."
Annecto chairperson Ross Joyce said that to see the initiative as a reality was fantastic.
"We're really thrilled to continue our journey of learning, walking together and also empowering communities which is what we really enjoy doing," he said.
The 'Our Stories' exhibition is the first to feature at the arts hub with artwork from survivors and descendants of the Stolen Generation on display.
A variety of artwork from artists Uncle Roger Jarrett, Uncle Bruce Moran, Aunty Jaluka Rose Quinlin, Richard P Campbell, Kakare Hohora and the late Uncle Milton Budge (also known as Brian Flanders) are displayed in the gallery.
Senior Culture Advisor for Coolamon, Gumbaynggir elder and board member of the Kinchela Boys Home Aboriginal Corporation (KBHAC) Uncle Roger Jarrett said that it was important to share the stories of survivors and descendants of the Stolen Generation.
"People have got to know," he said.
"It was hidden by the government for years and lots of the non-Indigenous people didn't even know about it."
Uncle Roger was stolen from his family at just 11 years of age and taken to the Kinchela Boys Home where his culture and identity were denied from him.
Another survivor of Kinchela Boys Home and artist at the exhibition is the late Uncle Milton Budge.
He passed away just three years ago but his memory lives on, with his daughter Iris "Dolly" Flanders speaking at the opening of the exhibit.
"I'm very happy and pleased to be here and acknowledge my dad," Ms Flanders said.
"He had a passion for painting. I watched him growing up doing his artwork from scratch.
"He's got two [art pieces in the Coolamon Art Hub] and he's got more."
This is just first exhibition at the Coolamon Arts Hub with many hoping the gallery will provide future opportunities for the Mid North Coast Indigenous community.
"It's great because it's going to highlight Kempsey," Uncle Roger said.
"It's going to make a difference to the young people because they can come and sell their stuff."
Young people have already begun to be involved in the arts hub with Kakare Hohora listed as the youngest artist at the current exhibit.
Artwork has also proven to be beneficial to Mr Hohora whose hand drawn digital artwork has been printed on canvas for the exhibit.
"Doing art on digital really helps with my mental health," he said.
"[The artwork] is very colourful and really detailed. I've always liked technology and it really helps."
