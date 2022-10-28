*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
This year marks 200 years since the death of Percy Bysse Shelley.
Shelley, who did not achieve fame in his lifetime, is one of the most celebrated English poets. He also shares a connection to Kempsey.
Shelley was a rising English Romantic poet when he and his wife Mary (who authored Frankenstein), left England in 1818, for Italy.
Joining him there were his friends; Lord Byron, retired army officer and author Edward Ellerker Williams, and Edward's partner Jane Williams.
On July 1822, they were living in Tuscany when Shelley and Williams went for a sail in Shelley's yacht. It capsized in a sudden squall and both drowned. They were both 29-years-old.
Jane Williams and their infant son Edward Medwin returned to London, where Edward later married Ellen Ebsworth in 1848. One of Edward's and Ellen's twin sons, born in 1850, was Percy Edward Williams who was named after his father and the dead poet.
Some of his wife's relatives had immigrated to Australia in connection with the wool trade and Percy followed, joining the staff of the Government Savings Bank in 1872.
Percy married Mary Eveline Gabriel in Kempsey in 1890. Mary was the daughter of Charles Louis Gabriel, Kempsey's first doctor, and his wife Rhoda Emma nee Rudder.
Their first of two sons, named Percy Charles Louis Williams, was born in 1893 in Kempsey. His first name was after the poet Shelley and his other two given names, Charles Louis, after his father. By 1897, the Edwards family had moved to Sydney where their second son, Eric, was born.
After his mother's early death from cancer, Charles, or "Charlie" as Percy Charles Louis was now known, attended Riverview College from 1906 to 1910 where he was very well-liked and excelled in rowing.
Following the outbreak of World War 1, Charlie was one of the first to enlist on August 22, 1914, at Randwick. He was aged 21 and gave his occupation as orchard hand.
After training in Egypt with the 1st Battalion, Charlie landed at Gallipoli with his Battalion on April 25, 1915.
After the first few days of confused fighting after the landing, Charlie was posted as wounded and missing.
After putting up a request for information and a photograph of Charlie in the Soldier's Club in Sydney, Charlie's father Percy received a letter from Private Ebenezer Glass, who was with Charlie at Gallipoli.
According to Private Glass, Charlie was wounded in the shoulder but refused to leave the firing line, and "kept on blazing away at the enemy". He was found dead the next morning with a fatal bullet wound to his head.
Charlie Edwards is remembered on the Lone Pine Monument at Gallipoli, on the shores of the sea where his great grandfather had drowned 93 years earlier with one of England's greatest poets.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.