Michael Kemp has been preselected to run in the seat of Oxley at the 2023 state election

By Newsroom
Updated October 29 2022 - 4:26am, first published 4:00am
Retiring Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey with Michael Kemp, who has been preselected to run for the National Party in the seat of Oxley. Picture supplied

