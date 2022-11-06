The Macleay Argus

Locals turn to Box Divvy for farmer friendly fresh produce

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
November 6 2022 - 2:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melissa Cooper holds a farm fresh produce delivered to her regularly as part of Box Divvy. Picture by Emily Walker

*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.