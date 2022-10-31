*Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
In a close game that went down to the wire, Nulla were able to snatch their first victory of the season from the Port Pirates at Eden Street Oval on Saturday, October 29.
Nulla's win came during their last over after they successfully chased the 151 required for victory.
Macleay Valley Cricket Association president and Nulla player Mark Smee said it was an exciting game.
"We only had two balls to spare in the end, so it was exciting to get the win like that," he said.
Nulla's victory comes after a hard-fought loss to Port City in round one and a washout in round two.
Smee said the win over the weekend gives the team confidence as they ease into the inaugural Two Rivers First Grade Cricket competition.
While Nulla tasted victory for the first time this season, the other teams in the Macleay Valley Cricket Association had a rough day on the field.
Fredericton suffered a comprehensive defeat to Wauchope, who won by 125 runs at South Kempsey on Saturday, October 29.
The Rovers fell short of glory at the hands of Macquarie Hotel and South West Rocks lost to Beechwood at Port Macquarie on Saturday.
Despite the disappointing outcome for some teams, Smee said it was a great weekend as the community came together to enjoy the cricket.
"It was a fantastic weekend of cricket, we were very lucky to see it all go ahead after all the rain we had during the week," he said.
"The whole environment was fantastic and everyone was really enjoying themselves, so it was good to see that in the Macleay and Hastings regions."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.