Resident Patrick Houghting-Anderson normally just uses just a witch to decorate his house but this year opted for a more spook-tacular display.
Mr Houghting-Anderson who has Parkinson's disease, and his carer, Tim Webster worked together to decorate the front of the house for Halloween.
I wouldn't' have done it if it wasn't for Tim's help," Mr Houghting-Anderson said.
"He's got just as much gear as I've got.
We've probably spent between us $3,000 this year."
The front of the house features frightening animatronics, three petrifying projections, plenty of pumpkins and many more spooky decorations.
Mr Houghting-Anderson has fond memories of celebrating Halloween as a child in Adelaide.
"We used to get the whole street involved in it and it was really good,' he said.
"There was a lot of trick or treating in Adelaide when I was younger and then it sort of died off.'
But Mr Houghting-Anderson has continued to keep the Halloween spirit, celebrating in Smithtown for the past six years with his wife.
"We just like the kids, the interaction for the kids and stuff like that," he said.
Mr Houghting-Anderson's house will be on display at 29 Main Street Smithtown with drinks and lollies to be handed out from approximately 3:30pm today (31 October).
