1/11: Bureau says minor flooding possible for the Macleay

The Macleay is one of many rivers in New South Wales with a renewed warning of possible minor flooding.
The Bureau of Meteorology renewed a flood warning on Monday 31 October which included the Macleay as a catchment likely to be affected by minor flooding due to previous wet weather and predicted rainfall for the upper catchment.
The Bureau states " a low pressure trough in the far southwest of New South Wales will move east during Monday and Tuesday, bringing moderate rainfall and thunderstorms to most of the state.
This rainfall may cause renewed minor to major flooding along rivers in parts of New South Wales inland catchments from late Monday, many of which are experiencing ongoing flooding due to previous rainfall in recent months"
The Macleay was listed as one of several coastal catchments that may be affected by the current weather system.
As a result of rainfall, low-lying roads, causeways and bridges may become affected and low-lying farmland may be impacted, however no roads have been officially closed and all bridges that cross the Macleay upstream remain open.
The NSW State Emergency Services (SES) are people living in Kempsey, Bellbrook, Smithtown and surrounds to stay informed about predicted riverine flooding on the Macleay River.
