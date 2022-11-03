Are you getting our breaking news alerts and daily newsletter? If you're a subscriber, or thinking about becoming one, sign-up for your free news headlines.
Support workers in Kempsey Shire say the installation and maintenance of safe spaces is just one way to support domestic and sexual violence survivors who give evidence in court.
Kempsey Local Court is one of 45 courthouses across NSW that have had safe rooms and remote witness rooms installed or improved as part of a $9 million government initiative.
Kempsey already had these safe spaces but advocates say they were overdue for an upgrade.
The courthouse on Sea Street now has a new remote witness room, adding to the two Audio Visual Suites and safe room it already had.
The security and privacy of safe rooms and the ability to give evidence remotely using Audio Visual Link (AVL) in a closed court are about minimising the trauma of victim-survivors.
Safe rooms are rooms within a courthouse which give vulnerable witnesses, such as victim-survivors of domestic and family violence or sexual assault, private and secure areas to prepare for court.
Remote witness or AVL rooms are rooms within the courthouse which are linked to the main court room via Audio Visual Link (AVL).
They allow vulnerable witnesses to provide their testimony without having to face the alleged perpetrator and their supporters in the court room.
"These new and upgraded facilities give vulnerable witnesses the private, secure areas they need to prepare for court and to provide evidence," said Attorney General Mark Speakman in a statement.
Minister for Women's Safety and the Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence Natalie Ward said the prospect of having to face an alleged abuser or their family members in open court, can re-traumatise and exacerbate the stress of having to testify.
"It is crucial these facilities are available to support [the victim-survivors] and help alleviate the trauma of coming to court," she said.
History has proven the need for secure safe spaces in a courthouse
In 1996, Jean Lennon was standing on the steps of Parramatta court house in Sydney.
She had the paperwork for an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) against her ex-husband in her hand, when he fatally shot her five times.
The attack sparked rallies across Australia.
Executive Officer of Kempsey Families June Wilson, says the story of Jean Lennon is far from unique.
"It was recognised that women were not safe going to court... the historical evidence and reporting is there to say why [safe spaces] came about," she said.
"Women advocated long and hard for safe spaces. Any money being invested to help make a safe space welcoming, inclusive and maintaining a degree of privacy, is really important for women in the court system".
According to Ms Wilson, the safe room at Kempsey court house needed to become a more welcoming space.
"[The rooms] have not been updated for a very long time... and it's not a very welcoming space," she said.
"So, any improvement is very welcomed by the domestic violence sector."
She is yet to see the upgrades but hopes the rooms are now bigger, more inclusive and with improved privacy.
"Creating and maintaining safe spaces is important for people to be supported during, after and while they're case is being heard," she said.
Outreach Manager at YPS Mid North Coast Deb Tougher says it's not just women who will benefit from the upgrades.
"Men can be just as prone to getting [abused] and not reporting it because of the shame," she said.
Ms Tougher believes the upgrades can only be seen as beneficial and hopes the survivors will be treated with more respect and privacy.
"I would imagine that if I was in that situation I wouldn't want to be upfront with everyone glaring at me, particularly the person whose done it to me."
In total, there are now 154 remote witness rooms and eight rooms that are directly connected to a courtroom at 100 locations in NSW.
