A new program between students and industry mentors will help Macleay businesses to attract young people.
The Country Universities Centre (CUC) Macleay Valley has partnered with Regional Industry Education Partnerships (RIEP) to create WINGS, a career pathways mentoring program.
10 students from the Macleay will be assigned an industry mentor who will take them under their wing and provide them with the opportunity to learn about their business and the career pathways available within this business.
The program will assist local businesses grow and develop their skills to attract and assist young people into their businesses and provide students with unique insights and hands on experience working with an industry mentor.
Both students and their mentors will undertake workshops during the program designed to assist with their growth and transition into the workforce.
"This program will be beneficial to building our local workforce and establishing engagement for young people while benefiting our industry," said CUC Chair Liz Campbell.
The CUC Macleay Valley has 151 students currently for Semester two 2022, many in the areas of health, social work and education.
Centre Manager Kinne Ring said that the Macleay is still seeing workforce shortages in many areas.
"This program will expand young people's knowledge in the diverse areas that a career in the Macleay Valley can take you," she said.
If you have any students or employers that come to mind that you think would be interested in participating in this pilot program or want to learn more about the program contact Centre Manager Kinne Ring at kinne.ring@cucmacleayvalley.edu.au
